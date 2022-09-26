Case against 2 defaulters who failed to pay back Rs 35 lakh joint loan

Thane, Sep 26: Police have registered a case against two persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly failing to repay their collective loan worth Rs 35.64 lakh taken from a private finance company, an official said on Monday.

One of the accused, Sachin Vishwakarma, had taken a loan of Rs 18,39,000 for the renovation of his pharmacy shop and purchase of medicines, while the other accused, Pawankumar Shukla, had borrowed a sum of Rs 17,25,000 for his business, an official from Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan said.