After 10-hour hunt, Leopard caught from Thane house

The leopard entered the house located at Umbarkhand village in Sahapur taluka around 4 am on Tuesday.

A woman family member was shocked to find the big cat resting in a room of their house. She immediately locked the room and the family alerted local police and forest personnel.

Residents of the village, having a population of around 250, panicked after getting to know about the carnivore venturing into the house.

Forest officials and a team from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park later reached the house. They tranquilised the leopard and took it away for release into a forest, the official said.

It was found to be a two-year-old female leopard, he said.

No one was injured by the feline, the official said, adding that it entered the residential area possibly in search of a prey.