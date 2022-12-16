Two civilians killed in firing outside Army camp in Rajouri; BJP demands compensation

"In an early morning firing incident by unidentified terrorists at Rajauri near Military Hospital, there has been fatal casualty of two individuals. The Police, security forces and civil administration officials are on the site," said Army's White Knight Corps.

The deceased have been identified as Kamal Kumar and Surindar Kumar, both residents of Rajouri, andthe injured, Anil Kumar of Uttarakhand, was admitted to a hospital by the Army.

Soon after the incident, local residents took to the streets and pelted stones on the camp to protest the killings outside the Alpha gate of the Army camp.

While the Army blamed "unidentified terrorists" for the firing and subsequent civilian casualties, officials said that an Army sentry allegedly opened fire leading to the casualties.

Senior civil and police officers pacified the agitating locals who have blocked the Jammu-Poonch national highway, demanding a probe into the incident.

Reportedly, the BJP has demanded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each, employment to the widows in military hospital and free education till graduation to the children of two men who were killed.

"While a judicial probe will be conducted to probe the killings, we have talked to the army about compensation of Rs 5 lakh each, permanent jobs to the widows of two slain men in military hospital and free education till graduation to their children. The army was providing Rs 1 lakh each but we demanded Rs 5 lakh each," J&K BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta was quoted saying in a Hindustan Times report.

Now, the situation in the town is tense but under control.