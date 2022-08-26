SIA files chargesheet against accused in terror-funding case

Hammad Farooq, a resident of Nowshera locality in Srinagar, had developed links with terrorists through social media and received funds through hawala using bank channels from Saudia Arabia and Oman, a spokesperson of the SIA said. He said the chargesheet against Farooq was filed before the court of special judge designated under the NIA Act.

Srinagar, Aug 26: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet in a special court here against an accused in a case related to terror funding, an official said.

The spokesperson said a case under relevant sections of law was lodged at police station CIK (SIA) Kashmir last year following some credible inputs about hawala money being pumped in from the Gulf countries. "The investigation conducted has revealed that Farooq had developed links with terrorists through social media and in pursuance to a criminal conspiracy hatched with the terrorists, he received funds through hawala using bank channels maintained by him at ICICI Bank, Branch Macleodganj, Himachal Pradesh, from Saudia Arabia and Oman,” he said.

The spokesperson said it also surfaced that after receiving funds through hawala, the accused distributed the same among active terrorists and close relatives of the killed terrorists. The SIA said the terrorists from across the border by using the cyber space are motivating the youth of Kashmir to receive and raise funds through their accounts to support terrorists and other subversive activities.