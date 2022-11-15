Jammu police finds 2 IEDs with timers lying near police post

Srinagar, Nov 15: Foiling a possible terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir police diffused two IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) which were found with timers inside a backpack lying near Phallian Mandal police post under Satwari Police Station late on Monday evening.

The police said that the Bomb Disposal Squad diffused the explosives.

"Two IEDs with timers were found inside a suspicious black-coloured backpack lying near Phallian Mandal police post under Satwari PS in Jammu late evening. The Bomb Disposal Squad later diffused the IEDs," police told ANI.