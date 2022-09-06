He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing at the security forces who retaliated.

Two militants were killed in the gun battle, the official said, adding the duo was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

"Killed terrorists identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree & Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. Both were involved in killing of one TA soldier Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in Jablipora," Additional DGP, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.