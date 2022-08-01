Plunging new depths to promote chess as scuba divers play chess undersea in Chennai

A lot of activities to celebrate the prestigious event and promote it have been organised, with top players matching their wits in the prestigious tournament at nearby Mamallapuram. Meanwhile, a bunch of scuba divers' dive into the sea and them playing chess underwater at a good depth while being strapped with their gear has gone viral on social media.

One of the divers was dressed up like 'Thambi', the knight-mascot of the Olympiad as the others, at least four of them, traded moves deep inside the water. Incidentally, 'Thambi' wore a 'veshti' (dhoti) with a chequered border.

The divers also held a banner about the Olympiad and the Indian tricolour. The ongoing Olympiad has seen the city lap it up in style and there have been numerous initiatives to promote it including painting the iconic Napier Bridge like a chessboard.

'Thambi' has been ubiquitous as he can be spotted at various places in the city and on the route leading to the Olympiad venue in Poonjeri off Mamallapuram, a well-known tourist spot. The Chess Olympiad being held in India for the first time ever has seen a record number of teams participate both in the Open and women's sections and some 2,000 players in action.