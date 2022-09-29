Khagen Shah and Sunil Pahariya worked at the quarry and they were struck by lightning when they were coming out of it, they added.

Shah died on the spot, while Pahariya was admitted to the Sadar Hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, two people died in lightning strikes in Ranchi district.

Jharkhand has been vulnerable to lightning strikes. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, 254 people died in lightning strikes in the state last year.