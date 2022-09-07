Jharkhand: Servant kills couple over food

Gumla, Sep 7: A 40-year-old man allegedly axed a couple to death in their sleep and critically injured their daughter following a brawl over food in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said.

The man, who worked as a servant in the house of the deceased in Majhgaon Jamtoli village in Raidih Police Station area, was arrested after the son escaped unhurt during the attack late on Monday night and raised an alarm following which locals nabbed the accused and informed the police.