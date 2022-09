Medininagar, Sep 9: An 80-year-old woman died and about 300 two-wheelers worth crores of rupees were charred in a fire that broke out in a showroom-cum-godown in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 11 pm in Medininagar town on Thursday night. Five fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze which was finally put out at around 8.30 am on Friday.