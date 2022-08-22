Jharkhand announces ex gratia, jobs in electrocution deaths

Ranchi, Aug 22: The Jharkhand government will soon provide an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh and a contractual job to the next of kin of the family which lost its three members due to electrocution while hoisting the national flag in Ranchi district, a minister said on Monday.

State Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur met the bereaved family members on Sunday at Arsande village under the Kanke block of the district. "As directed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, I met the family members and assured them that the government will provide an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh in a day or two. "A member of the family will also be provided a contractual job," the minister said.