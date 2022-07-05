Jharkhand: Alert pet dog foils ATM robbery bid in Hazaribag

A gang of robbers reached the Axis Bank ATM, located on the ground floor of a house on GT Road in Chaithi village in Chouparan police station, with gas cutters, LPG cylinders and hammers to rob it in the dead of the night, they said.

Hazaribag, Jul 5: An alert pet dog foiled an ATM robbery in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Tuesday.

The house, where the ATM is located, is owned by one Sudhir Barnwal. The robbers almost finished cutting open the machine, when Barnwal's pet dog Samba began barking, alerting his owner and the neighbours, police said.

As people woke up, the robbers left the damaged machine behind and fled, they said.

A case has been filed and an investigation started into the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nazir Akhtar said.

The ATM had Rs 27 lakh in it, he said.

Police said they suspect robbers from outside the state involved in it.