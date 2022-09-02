In Jharkhand, over 1 cr people have linked Aadhar and Voter IDs

Ranchi, Sept 2: Over 1 crore people in Jharkhand have linked their Voter IDs with Aadhaar, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The campaign for the process began on August 1 and till the end of last month, 1,00,70,478 people have linked their Voter IDs with Aadhaar, it said. There are 2,42,68,697 voters in the state, and so far, 41.50 per cent of them have linked the two IDs.