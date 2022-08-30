BJP suspends Jharkhand leader over allegations of brutal torture of domestic worker

Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash suspended her after the videos of her domestic help accusing her of physical torture emerged on social media sites.

In the clips doing rounds online, the 29-year-old worker, Sunita, spoke about the ordeal that she went at the hands of Patra and claimed that she was assaulted with a hot tawa and rods. She also alleged that she was forced to lick urine off the floor.

The victim hails from Jharkhand and worked with Patra for about 10 years, according to a report on NDTV.

Sunita adds that she was beaten up without telling her what her mistake was. However, she states that Patra's son Ayushman had come to her help and claims she is alive only because of him.

Going by the reports, Ayushman sought help from his friend to bail out Sunita from the pathetic situation and file a police complaint.

The police rescued the maid from the BJP leader's home on August 22, OpIndia reports. They have lodged an FIR under the relevant Section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the SC-ST Act, 1989.

Sunita is currently admitted at RIMS in Ranchi.