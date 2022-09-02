2 Maoists killed in Jharkhand


Seraikela, Sep 2: Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Friday morning, police said.

The Maoists were killed during a joint operation by the CRPF's CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar and the state police, they said.

"Two CPI(Maoist) members were gunned down in an operation at Baruda forest in Kuchai police station area," deputy inspector general of Kolhan division Ajay Linda told PTI.

The bodies were recovered by the forces along with arms and ammunition, he said.

The gunfight between the security forces and the Maoists was underway when the last report was received, he added.

