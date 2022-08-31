Durg, Aug 31: A nine-year-old male white tiger named 'Kishan' died of cancer at Maitri Baag zoo in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, an official said on Wednesday. The tiger died on Tuesday in the zoo located in Bhilai city, about 35 km away from Raipur, the zoo official said.

Maitri Baag is maintained by the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), the flagship unit of the country's largest steel maker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). Kishan was treated for cancer under veterinarians from Maitri Bagh and wildlife specialists from the Anjora Veterinary Hospital in Durg, the official said.