Raipur: Man dies by suicide after killing daughter, son

The incident took place in Deori village under Dharsinva police station limits, said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sukhnandan Rathore.

. .

"Rameshwar Sahu (30) allegedly murdered his children Amit (9) and Ragini (6) before ending his life. The bodies are decomposed and have been sent for autopsy, which will give us more details of the case," he said.

The incident may have taken place two to three days ago going by condition of the bodies, the Additional SP added.