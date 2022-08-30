Raipur: 150 Ganesh idols vandalised, FIR registered against unidentified persons

Raipur, Aug 30: Unidentified persons allegedly vandalised around 150 idols of Lord Ganesh kept for sale in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Amapara area under Azad Chowk police station limits in the wee hours of Monday, he said. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated on Wednesday.