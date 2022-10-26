Probe ordered after Chhattisgarh cop beats junior

The two cops involved in the incident and another official posted at the police station have been shifted and attached to Police Lines (taken off active duty) in Sukma town, located around 400km from Raipur, after the clip went viral on Tuesday. The alleged incident took place on October 23, news agency PTI reported.

Raipur, Oct 26: A video clip purportedly showing a head constable beating his subordinate in a remote police station in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit Sukma district has surfaced on social media, prompting authorities to order a probe into the incident.

After the video came to light, head constable Manglu Ram Dugga and his subordinate, assistant constable Madvi Joga, both posted at the Golapalli police station, have been attached to Police Lines in Sukma, Superintendent of Police, Sukma, Sunil Sharma told PTI.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Devraj Nag, the duty officer at the police station at the time of the incident, has also been sent to Police Lines, he said.

An inquiry headed by an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) has been ordered to ascertain the reason behind the incident, he said.

Based on the probe report, further action will be taken in the matter, the SP added.

According to police, head constable Dugga is seen hitting assistant constable Joga in the viral video.

Both cops in civil dress at the time of the incident while some villagers are seen standing around them in the video clip. In the video, Dugga is purportedly heard abusing Joga.

The veracity of the video could not be independently verified.

However, according to the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum (CCF), the assistant constable was beaten up by his senior after he sought action in a case of alleged assault on people belonging to the Christian community by villagers in Golapalli.

"On October 21 night, some locals allegedly assaulted Christian families in the village. The victims approached police the next day but their complaint was not registered", said Arun Pannalal, President of CCF.

On October 23, they again went to the police station seeking to lodge an FIR but they were abused there. When assistant constable Joga, a Christian whose family members were also assaulted, asked his seniors to take action into the matter he was assaulted by the head constable (Dugga), Pannalal alleged.

Asked about Pannalal's claims, Superintendent of Police Sharma denied any communal angle in the incident and said the probe will bring out all relevant details.