Mob thrashes mentally challenged man mistaking him for child abductor, 3 held

SP Durg Abhishek Pallava confirmed the arrest. The accused were arrested based on the video which was shared online.

The incident happened on Friday when a mob thrashed a mentally-challenged man. They thought the man to be a child abductor. The police rescued the man and took him to a hospital for first aid treatment.

Following the incident, the police filed an FIR against the unidentified people seen in the footage.

In a video shared by ANI, one can see the mob beating a man.

Before this incident, a similar incident also happened in Durg on October 6 where three sadhus were beaten on suspicion of being child lifters.

According to a PTI report, 14 people were arrested in that incident.