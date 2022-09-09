In Chhattisgarh, Tribal woman injured in IED blast

Bijapur, Sep 9: A woman was injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the victim, identified as Rambai Kaka, a native of Nellakanker village under Usoor police station limits, was passing through a dirt track on foot between Bhusapur and Galgam villages, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.