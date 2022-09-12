Cong wants to connect people through hatred, its earlier generations too tried to stop us: RSS

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here, Vaidya claimed there was "growing support" for Hindutva in the society.

"They (Congress) want to connect people through hatred. Can you unite India through hatred? They have harboured hatred and contempt for us for a long time. Their earlier generations (baap-dada) too tried to stop the RSS but we kept growing as we were supported by the people," he said.

The 'Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak’ or annual national coordination meeting of the RSS was attended by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, its sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda among other leaders.