Chhattisgarh: Toppers of Class 10, 12 take free helicopter ride

This is part of an initiative of the state government to promote education in Chhattisgarh and the chief minister had earlier announced that the toppers of class 10 and 12 would be taken for such chopper rides.

Raipur, Oct 08: Around ten girls of Class 10 and 12 in Chhattisgarh touched the skies literally on Saturday when they got a rare opportunity to take a helicopter ride after securing the top positions, in an initiative led by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Around 10 girls were taken for the ride and they expressed excitement about this unique experience.

"We felt really good, it was for the first time that we had a helicopter ride. Other students will also be encouraged to perform well in their studies. Our parents were excited too, say students who were taken on a helicopter ride," quoted by ANI as saying.

Reacting to the chopper ride, the state minister Premsai Singh Tekam said that the programme is to encourage students as the CM announced that students who would top in classes 10 and 12 will be provided with a helicopter ride. That promise was fulfilled, reported ANI as saying.

In May this year, CM Bhupesh Baghel had announced that students who would top the 10th and 12th exams would be provided with free helicopter rides.

He made the announcement to promote education in the state and also the ride of the helicopters may motivate the students to do their best in their education.