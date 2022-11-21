Chhattisgarh: Man kills 24-year-old woman, keeps body in car for 4 days

The deceased was staying at a rented house in Tikrapara area of Bilaspur and was preparing for competitive examinations.

Kotwali PS house officer Pradeep Arya said that the accused had befriended the victim and had lured her to invest some money in the share market.

In the share market, the victim lost Rs 11 lakhs and on November 15, she reportedly demanded her money back from the accused.

"Following a heated argument, the accused strangled her to death and kept her body in the shop, but soon foul odour started emanating. He then kept the body in his car," said the police officer.

He also said that the victim's family had lodged a missing person's complaint when they were unable to get in touch with her over the last few days.

After not getting in touch with the victim, his brother Himanshu reached Bilaspur. He went to her hostel where it was said that she had left the hostel on November 15 and had not returned since.

Then Himanshu filed a missing complaint at Kotwali police station.

Following the complaint, the police started an investigation. They traced the victim's last location and found that her last known location was at City Pharmacy, which is close to the victim's hostel and is owned by the accused.

Police reached the spot and detained the accused for questioning. Initially, the accused tried to mislead the police initially but confessed to his crime later on.

"A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," said the SHO.

However, the police are also probing other aspects in this case. The investigations are underway.