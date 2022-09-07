Chhattisgarh: man beaten to death on suspicion of theft

The accused, identified as Budhan Ram, Jethu Ram, Simu Sai and Ratu Ram, all residents of Bataikala village under Kansabel police station limits, were arrested on Tuesday, a police official said, according to news agency PTI.

Raipur, Sep 07: A 26-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by four men who suspected him of stealing utensils in a village in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Tuesday.

As per preliminary investigation, Budhan Ram and his family members, on returning home from a local market, found four utensils worth around Rs 7,000 missing on Monday, he said, according to news agency PTI.

Suspecting his neighbour Rohit Ram Nagwanshi's involvement in the theft, Budhan Ram and the three other accused took him on a motorcycle to a place in the village and beaten him up with sticks, leading to his death, the official said.

Based on a complaint of the victim's mother, a case was registered and the accused were arrested, the official said, adding further probe was on.