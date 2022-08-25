Chhattisgarh: ITBP constable booked for molesting woman passenger in train

Raipur, Aug 25: A constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was arrested in Raipur for allegedly molesting and intimidating a woman in a train, a Government Railway Police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in a coach of the Chhattisgarh Express on Tuesday, he said. Constable Bhupendra Singh (41) allegedly molested the woman passenger in the train and when she resisted his move, he intimidated and abused her, the official said.