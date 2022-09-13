Chhattisgarh: 2 powerful pipe bombs found in Dantewada

The IEDs were packed in iron pipes and weighed 10 kg each, he said. The CRPF personnel stationed in Karaguda camp have recovered IEDs many times in this area,which is considered a Maoist hotbed.

While cordoning off the road, the patrolling team detected the bombs placed beneath the earth under a tree to target security forces, the official said adding that a major tragedy was averted with the recovery.

A Bomb Disposal Squad later neutralised the explosives, he said. Maoists generally plant explosives and iron spikes near trees and wells to target security personnel as they often take shelter under trees and use the water resources during their long search operations in forests, the official said.