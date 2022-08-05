Pune: 32 year old student found hanging at hostel

"The student, identified as Ashwin Anurag Shukla, was found hanging in his hostel room this morning. The body was in a decomposed state," Murlidhar Karpe, senior inspector of Deccan Gymkhana police station, said.

"Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. But no suicide note has been found so far and our investigation is on," he added, according to news agency PTI.

Shukla was a student from the 2017 batch of cinematography course, a source from the institute said.