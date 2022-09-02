Nearly 31,000 women recite Atharvashirsha at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati

Pune, Sep 02: The collective voice of nearly 31 thousand women reciting Shri Ganapati Atharvashirsha filled the pandal of famous Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati in Pune Maharashtra with devotional fervour.

Owing to the COVID crisis, Ganesh devotees experienced this ceremony after a long wait of two years. Renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal graced the occasion. This year marked the 35th year of the Atharvashirsha recitation initiative.