FTII Recruitment 2022: Vacancy, qualification, last date to apply online and more

The link to the application form is https://forms.gle/Qda2sBi4PetZAKaw9 .

Pune, Sep 08: The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, has invited applications for teaching and non-teaching posts on contract basis. Aspirants should fill out the online application form. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website.

FTII Careers Vacancy Details 2022:

Associate Professor - 1 Post

Assistant Professor/ Assistant IT Manager - 17 posts

Assistant Academic Coordinator/ Assistant Film Research Officer/ Assistant Outreach Officer - 03 posts

Assistant Digital Colourist/ Sound Recordist - 05 posts

Medical Officer - 02 posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have BAMS/ MBBS for Medical Officer (BAMS/ MBBS)

Candidates should hold Diploma/ Degree/ Master's Degree in concerned field for other positions.

MCA/ MCM/ Any Graduate for IT Manager post.

Degree/ 10+2 for sound recordist & Asst. Digital Colorist positions.

In addition, candidate must have experience in relevant field.

The application fee is Rs 1,200/- for each post which is to be submitted through SBI Collect (Application fee for teaching and non-teaching posts), while filling the FILM AND TELEVISION INSTITUTE OF INDIA (FTII) LAW COLLEGE ROAD, PUNE - 411 004.

Candidates desirous of applying for more than one post should pay the fee separately for each post.

Last date for submitting Application Form: 5.00 pm on 11.09.2022.

List of eligible candidates will be displayed on FTII Website on 16.09.2022.

Online Interview will be held between 21.09.2022 to 21.10.2022. During the interview, candidates for the post of faculty positions may have to deliver a lecture on the concerned subject.

Experience for each post will be counted post the required educational qualification (degree/ diploma/ certificate).

For any query, please contact Administrative Officer on 020-25580014/ establishment@ftii.ac.in between 10.00 am to 4.00 pm on working days.