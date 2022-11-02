Caught on camera: Woman, child flung into air as car hits the bike

However, the onlookers came to their help. Going by the video, they turned lucky as they were not seriously injured. The incident occurred in Pune.

Many are blaming the biker for the accident for crossing the road without putting the indicator. "India doesn't have the concept of putting indicator lights while crossing," a user said.

Another netizen said, "This is largely the bike riders fault. He was crossing wrong and not looking. But even the car should have been slower! [sic]". "If I were carrying my wife and child behind on a bike, I would never ever cross the road like that," a person on Twitter blamed the biker.

A user on Twitter said, "On a careful relook, pl see the speed of the car has not slowed down even after seeing one vehicle from the blind spot on the left, despite horning the car. The bike rider seems to have turned wrongly, panicked by the speeding car on his opposite. Both are at fault.