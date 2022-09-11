After Bengaluru, Pune hit by heavy rains [Watch Videos]

Also, vehicular movement was affected in many areas due to the intense spells of rains. Water logging was also reported next to the fire brigade station at BT Kawde road and the fire brigade officials of PMC are on duty to help people in need, according to a report on Times Now.

People in the Kothrud area were affected after rainwater entered their houses.According to India Meteorological Department, Pune is one among the places which is expected to get from September 11 till September 14. "Slowly but steadily ,the system from Bay of Bengal is approaching with west-northwesterly movement. It is likely to strengthen further, naturally westerly wind from Arabian sea will also become stronger. As a result, rain chances will be more from September 11 till September 14. There are chances of thundery activity and lightning with short and intense spells of rainfall on September 11 in Pune city," Hindustan Times quoted Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at the IMD Pune, as saying.Several vehicles have been damaged in the different incidents of tree falling reported in the city.Like in other developed cities in the country, Pune is also being criticised for poor management of drainage water. "@PMCPune what is happening in Dhanori, Pune ..poor management of drainage water.. people are facing this issue every year but no permanent solution till now...sick people stucked in the traffic and could not get medical treatment.., [sic]" a user on Twitter complained.Just a couple of days ago, Bengaluru was paralyzed due to the heavy downpour and flood-like situation, with massive traffic jams and severe water-logging in various areas.The rains flooded several homes and housing complexes and rescuers used boats and tractors to evacuate residents affected by rains.