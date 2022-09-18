Puducherry schools to remain shut for a week due to viral fever

"In Puducherry for the last 10 days, more children are suffering from symptoms like fever, cough and cold. Its number is constantly increasing. Fever spreads from one person to another through the breath of children. It is especially prevalent in schools. Affected children can prevent this viral fever by staying at home, wearing face masks, maintaining personal distance, and washing hands frequently," ANI quoted Puducherry State Health Department Director Dr Sriramalu as saying.

Following the suggestion from the health department, the School Education Department decided to shut schools for a week. "It is only a viral fever that usually comes during the rainy season and people need not panic," said Dr Sriramalu.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour special Outpatient and Inpatient Wards for Influenza has been set up at Government General Hospitals Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Enat, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children Hospital.