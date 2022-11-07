JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 433 vacancies

Puducherry, Nov 07: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry invited online application form for the recruitment post of Nursing Officer in Group B category. All eligible and interested candidates can apply online at JIPMER website. The application for the JIPMER Nursing Officer will begin on the 7th of November, 2022 for 433 vacancies and the last date for filling up the application would be on the 1st of December,2022.

Last Date: The application process will tentatively begin on 7th November 2022 and the last date to apply for the recruitment is 1st December 2022.

Selection process: There are two stages of the selection process - Online Examination and Skill Test. The date of examination is on 18-12-2022.

Salary: The salary of selected candidates appointed as JIPMER Nursing Officer is Rs 44900 per month.

Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Nursing Officer

B.Sc.(Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University

(OR)

B.Sc. (Post-certificate) / Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council recognized Institute / University.

Registered as Nurse and Midwife in State./ Indian Nursing council.

(OR)

Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council recognized Institute / Board or Council.

Registered as Nurse and Midwife in State/Indian Nursing council.

Two Years‟ experience in minimum 50 - bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above.

How to apply for JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022?