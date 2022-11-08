'Terminal safe': Indian Oil after fire reports at Patna depot

An Indian Oil official took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and said, "There are news items stating that fire took place at @IndianOilcl depot in Patna. It is absolutely wrong. IndianOil terminal is absolutely safe. Incident took place in premises in the vicinity of depot and was doused off by fire services personnel. IndianOil depot is safe."

However, it was reported on Monday that a fire broke out at the depot. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams also rushed to the spot. The senior police and administrative officials of the district also reached there.

The Indian Oil terminal in-charge at Patna, Amitabh said that the fire broke out at around 8 pm and was doused around 10.30 pm.

"A fire took place in a plastic factory which is 800m away from the IOC depot at Sapara in Bihar last night. It started around 8 pm and was extinguished at around 10.30 pm by fire services. Indian oil terminal is completely safe," the officer was quoted as saying by ANI.