State Election Commission defers Bihar municipal polls

Patna, Oct 5: Urban local body polls in Bihar were deferred by the State Election Commission (SEC) in view of the Patna High Court declaring "illegal" reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Extremely Backward Classes.

In a circular issued on Tuesday night, the secretary of the state poll panel informed all the district magistrates that both phases of the elections, scheduled on October 10 and October 20, stand deferred.