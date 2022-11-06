Bihar Bypoll Result 2022: RJD retains Mokama in assembly by-poll


Patna, Nov 06: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday retained the Mokama assembly seat of Bihar in a by-poll necessitated by the disqualification of its MLA Anant Kumar Singh, an Election Commission.

RJD candidate Neelam Devi flashes victory sign after winning from Mokama assembly constituency, during the Bihar Assembly by-elections, in Patna

Singh's wife Neelam Devi, who was the party's candidate, defeated her nearest BJP rival by a comfortable margin of more than 16,000 votes.

She polled 79,744 votes, while BJP's Sonam Devi got 63,003. Singh got disqualified in July this year after conviction by a Patna court in a case related to recovery of arms and explosives from his residence.

