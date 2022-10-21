Prashant Kishor is young, speaks for publicity: Bihar CM Nitish

News agency ANI quoted Nitish Kumar as saying, " He speaks for his own publicity & can speak whatever he wants, we don't care. He's young. There was a time when I respected him...those whom I respected had disrespected me."

CM Nitish Kumar reactions come after one day when poll strategist Prashant Kishor alleged in a video that Nitish Kumar is surely with Mahagathbandhan but hasn't closed his channels with BJP.

"As far as I know, Nitish Kumar is surely with Mahagathbandhan but hasn't closed his channels with BJP, biggest proof is that RS Dy Chairman-JDU MP Harivansh neither resigned from his post nor party asked him to do so: P Kishor," ANI quoted Prashant Kishor as saying.

Prashant Kishor also said, "if he (Nitish Kumar) has come out of the alliance, why one of his MPs is still holding an important position in Rajya Sabha. So as far as I know, Nitish Kumar has not closed his channels with BJP."