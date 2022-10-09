Nitish Kumar has been affected by his age: Prashant Kishor

"He (Kumar) said I am working on BJP's agenda and asked him to merge with Congress. How is it even possible? If I were supporting BJP, why would I ask him to strengthen Congress? If the second claim is correct, the first one gets wrong," ANI quoted Kishor as saying.

Kishor was reacting to the Chief Minister's comment that the political strategist, who has recently launched a state-wide 'padayatra' to bring 'Jan Suraj' in Bihar, was "working for the BJP" after he claimed that Kumar had asked him to join his Janata Dal (United) party.

"He (Kumar) has been affected by his age and has turned delusional. He has been politically isolated as he is surrounded by people who he himself does not trust. And it is because of this nervousness he speaks other than what he means," he added.

Of late, both Kishor and Kumar have shared allegations against each other.

Speaking to reporters in Sitab Diara, the birthplace of socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan, Kumar said that Kishor was working for the BJP. "He came to meet me recently of his own accord. I did not invite him. He speaks so much but hides the fact that once he had asked me to merge my party with the Congress," said Kumar. The chief minister was responding to Kishor's claim that he spurned a recent request by by Kumar to lead the JD(U).

"Let him speak whatever he wants. Whatever he says, does not make any sense. Four-five years ago, he had told me to merge with the Congress. Now, he is working for the BJP," said Kumar.

Kishor had on Tuesday claimed that Kumar had called him to his residence about 10-15 days back and asked him to lead JD(U).

"I said it is not possible. I cannot go back on the commitment I have made in return for any post," said Kishor.

Kishor, the founder of political consultancy I-PAC, was inducted into the JD(U) in 2018 by Kumar and was elevated to the national vice-president's post within a few weeks.

With inputs from agency.