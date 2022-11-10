Lalu Yadav to get kidney from daughter Rohini: Report

India Today reported that Rohini has offered to donate one of her kidneys to Lalu. He was initially not in favour of it, but it is after pressure from her and looking at the success rate when family members donate kidneys that he relented.

In October, doctors advised the RJD chief to undergo a kidney transplant during his visit to Singapore.

As per the reports, the RJD leader is expected to visit Singapore again between November 20-24. During the visit, the leader is likely to undergo the kidney transplant operation.

The RJD leader has been undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS for the last several years for his kidney problem. He was not advised of kidney transplantation by doctors at AIIMS but during his Singapore visit, doctors there advised him, for a kidney transplant, reported India Today.