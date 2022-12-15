Hooch tragedy: Death toll reaches 39 in Bihar’s Chhapra

Meanwhile, Bihar's chief minister on Thursday said that 'Jo sharaab peeyega, wo toh marega hi na... Udaharan saamne hai - peeyoge toh maroge, (If you drink liquor you will die. The example is in front of you. If you drink you will die), Nitish Kumar said in Hindi.

Nitish Kumar also rejected the possibility of giving compensation to the families of those killed by spurious liquor and said, 'if you drink you will die.' He said that the people should be more vigilant when the state anyway has prohibited since 2016.

Bihar excise minister Sunil Kumar on Wednesday vowed that govt would take strict action against culprits responsible for deaths.

He had said, "Process of filling an FIR is underway. I have spoken over the phone with SP. He confirmed the death of six people so far."

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Kumar lost his temper in the State Assembly when the BJP leaders attacked his government over several deaths due to spurious liquor in Saran district's Chhapra area.

The Janata Dal-United chief slammed the BJP for protesting the deaths as Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha questioned the state's liquor ban policy since 2016.

Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the House and screamed at the BJP MLAs ''Sharabi ho gaye ho tum...(you are drunk)"

Protesting against the incident, Bihar opposition lawmakers also staged a demonstration outside the state assembly later.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.