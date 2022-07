Muzaffarpur, Jul 8: The alleged kingpin of a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) racket in northern Bihar has been arrested in Muzaffarpur district, police said.

The accused, Sudhir Kushwaha, was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with several FICN-related cases. He was also carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, a senior police officer said.