Central team roped in as dengue cases in Bihar rise to over 5000

The central team will provide technical guidance, including public health measures, for managing the spread of dengue, said senior health officials, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Patna, Oct 20: Amid the rising cases of dengue in Bihar, a central team on Wednesday arrived in Patna to coordinate with the state government to control the spread of the disease.

State surveillance officer Dr Ranjeet Kumar said that the central team will visit the hotspots of the disease in the state capital Patna and Nalanda. The team will go to Rajgir and Biharsharif in Nalanda district on Thursday and Patna on Friday.

Four deaths were also reported from dengue in the state. Three deaths were in Patna and one in Nalanda.

The state has around 5,600 cases of dengue so far. This is the second highest time since 2019 when the state reported the highest number of 6,667 cases.

The central team was apprised of the dengue situation in the state by Bihar's additional chief secretary, health, Pratyaya Amrit.

The team visited Patna's Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) hospital and will visit Patna Medical College Hospital.