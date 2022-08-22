Caught on camera: Bihar bureaucrat thrashes protesting job aspirant holding national flag

Patna, Aug 22: Patna Police on Monday lathi-charged hundreds of aspiring teachers, who were protesting against the delay in their recruitment. A video from the protest from Dak Bangla Chauraha in Patna has gone now viral on social media.

In the video, Patna's Additional District Magistrate KK Singh, can be seen thrashing a protester who is lying on the ground and holding the National Flag in his hand. The flag is later taken away by the police.

Police used water cannons to disperse a large number of protesters who were demanding the issuing of primary teachers' recruitment notifications.

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the newly formed Nitish Kumar government over the incident.

. .

"Nitish Kumar's police, who talked about giving 20 lakh jobs, beat the teacher candidate who was protesting in Patna in an inhuman way. The Bihar government and its officials not only bled the teacher's face but also insulted the tricolour. This is the real face of JD(U)-RJD government," tweeted BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya.

Last week, Nitish Kumar asserted that his new government was not only committed to fulfilling the promise of 10 lakh jobs, made by his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, but would like to exceed the employment generation target twice over.