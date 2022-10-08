Patna, Oct 08: The 'man-eating' tiger which had mauled ten people in Bagaha in the West Champaran district of Bihar was shot dead by forest officials.

Earlier, the forest authorities had issued an order to 'kill' the tiger. According to reports, the age of the tiger is said to be around 3.5 years.

The man-eating tiger had killed as many as four people, including a child, in the last four days.