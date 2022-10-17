Bihar: Firecrackers worth Rs 6 crore seized in multiple raids

The administration carried out raids on Saturday and Sunday and alleged that the dealers procured huge consignments of firecrackers without proper documents and tax payments under the goods and services tax (GST), as per the report.

"During the raids, it was found that crackers worth Rs 2 crore were stocked clandestinely by the dealers. Crackers worth Rs 5 crore have been seized," the report quoted a tax department official as saying.

In Patna, two big godowns of transporters were also raided and discrepancies were found in the GST papers. The report said that crackers worth Rs 1 crore stacked in these godowns were also seized.

Strict action will be taken against the dealers for allegedly hiding their stocks and evading tax, said commercial taxes commissioner Pratima.