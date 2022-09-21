At least 20 wagons of goods train derailed in Bihar

"The incident took place around 6.30 AM. Work is underway to restore connectivity," it said.

Following the incident, six trains were diverted and five cancelled.

The trains that were cancelled are Gaya-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Passenger Special, Patna-Bhabhua Road Intercity, Bhabhua Road-Patna Intercity, New Delhi-Gaya Mahabodhi Express and Varanasi-Rajgir Buddhpurnima Express.

Trains that were diverted include Yognagari-Rishikesh Express, Jodhpur-Howrah Express, Anand Vihar-Puri Express, Anand Vihar-Ranchi Express, Kolkata-Agra Cantonment Express and Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express, it added.