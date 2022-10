Patna, Oct 25: Fraudsters allegedly tried to withdraw Rs 90,000 from the bank account of Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani, police said on Tuesday.

The Economic and Cyber Crimes Division (ECCD) of the state police has registered a case, and is investigating the matter, they said. "The accused involved in the case will soon be arrested," Nayyar Hasnain Khan, the additional director-general of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU), told PTI.