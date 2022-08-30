Sonali Phogat case: Investigation report submitted to Haryana govt, says Goa CM

Panaji, Aug 30: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said his government has submitted a "confidential report" on the investigation into the case of alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat to Haryana chief minister and director general of police.

A team of Goa Police will also leave for Haryana on Tuesday to record some statements as part of the investigation, Sawant told reporters. Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions.