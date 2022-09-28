Director General of Police Jaspal Singh in a tweet said, "Some schools are issuing advisories on the basis of incidents of attempted kidnappings. It is clarified that no such incidents have been reported and there is no such trend."

"While it is important to take precaution we advise all to not believe in rumours as they might cause panic, he added.

The Vasco police said a mob attacked a man suspecting him to be involved in kidnapping a boy.

"Apparently, the man is mentally unstable and he would be admitted to the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (near Panaji) after getting proper court orders, a police official said.